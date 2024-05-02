Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $107.93 million and $2.05 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005089 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012014 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

