Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

MO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. 2,289,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,805,735. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

