Amalgamated Bank Has $25.27 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.63. 1,839,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.