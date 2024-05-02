Amalgamated Bank Has $32.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,658,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 476,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $106,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,683 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.58. 1,666,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,805. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

