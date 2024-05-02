Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.28.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $10.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $695.72. 1,049,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,352. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $711.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.97 and a 52-week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

