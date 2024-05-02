Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $15.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $883.68. The company had a trading volume of 703,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $942.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.57. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $507.19 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

