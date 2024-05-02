Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,016 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock valued at $137,656 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $476.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.