Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,411 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $87,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MA traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $440.04. 2,971,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.78 and its 200-day moving average is $437.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.55.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MA
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,088 shares of company stock worth $266,873,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Trading Halts Explained
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.