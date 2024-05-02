Amalgamated Bank Sells 20,617 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,209 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $46,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 41,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $46,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,810. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,048 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.