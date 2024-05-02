Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,161 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $571.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $575.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,277 shares of company stock worth $35,373,364. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

