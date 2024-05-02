Amalgamated Bank Sells 78,694 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,694 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,202.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.82. 31,453,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,280,355. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

