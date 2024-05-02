Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 335,338 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,504. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $240.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.94 and its 200-day moving average is $193.49.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,891 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

