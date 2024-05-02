Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Issues Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 19.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Amarin Trading Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 1,479,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,914. Amarin has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

