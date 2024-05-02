American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $36.40. 2,152,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 in the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

