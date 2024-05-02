American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47), Yahoo Finance reports. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.300-10.530 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.53 EPS.

American Tower Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $176.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

