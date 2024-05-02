Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $20,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,971.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 280,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.