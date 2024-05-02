Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 6.1%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.21. 435,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 457,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $299,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares in the company, valued at $17,185,813.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

See Also

