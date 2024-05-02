Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Releases Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.34%.
Arrow Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:AROW traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.31. 6,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,370. The stock has a market cap of $389.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.
Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AROW
About Arrow Financial
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Financial
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.