Ashburton Jersey Ltd Acquires 4,847 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.8% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

AMD stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.88. 29,887,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,978,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $234.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average is $151.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.