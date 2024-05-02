Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $1.65 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 0.8% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,312. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.45.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

