ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ATI opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

