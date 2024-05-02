Axie Infinity 24-Hour Volume Reaches $39.31 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $39.31 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.27 or 0.00012356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,877,755 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

