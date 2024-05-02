Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

NYSE AX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.80. 181,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,852. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

