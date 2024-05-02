Barclays Trims SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Target Price to $133.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.30. 408,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,912. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average is $156.77.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

