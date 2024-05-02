Bare Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 8,961 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,478,138 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

