Bare Financial Services Inc Invests $345,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 636,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,970,000 after acquiring an additional 410,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,917. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.57.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

