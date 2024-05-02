Bare Financial Services Inc Invests $77,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,608,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,113. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

