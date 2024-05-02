Bare Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after acquiring an additional 385,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,969,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,725,000 after acquiring an additional 350,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.45. The stock had a trading volume of 329,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

