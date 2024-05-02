Bare Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 5,946 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.