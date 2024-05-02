Bare Financial Services Inc Takes $39,000 Position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bare Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of Theratechnologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:THTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,753. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

