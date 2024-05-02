Bare Financial Services Inc Takes $63,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.74. 296,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.