Bare Financial Services Inc Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 7,783.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,453 shares of company stock valued at $665,534. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.78.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.91. 2,346,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,748. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

