Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Down 7.2%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $113.67 and last traded at $113.67. 9,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 29,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $776.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average is $112.94.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 27.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.