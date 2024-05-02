Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.96. 1,329,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,828. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,117 shares of company stock worth $6,510,010. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

