Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 1,917 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $394.78. The company had a trading volume of 952,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

