Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,296 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 824.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.86. 3,583,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,662. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

