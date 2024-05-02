Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,969 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 38.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,525,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $48.21.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

