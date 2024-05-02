Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,279,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,032,000 after buying an additional 256,984 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VCIT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.75. 3,865,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,008,793. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

