Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.