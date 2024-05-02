Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,665. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.