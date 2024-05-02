Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after buying an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,677,502,000 after buying an additional 496,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.97. 65,588,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,737,977. The firm has a market cap of $573.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.11.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

