Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 8,786 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

