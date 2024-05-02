Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6,881.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,977 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,790,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,134,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $698.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,086. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $814.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $802.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.