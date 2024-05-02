Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 320.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 0.9% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $46,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.69. 1,804,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.72 and its 200-day moving average is $254.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

