Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $34.09 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 535.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,627 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $102,692,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $15.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,827,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $181.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

