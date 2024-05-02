Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $63.81 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,587 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.92% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $63,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 60,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,167,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after buying an additional 476,754 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.29. 2,122,425 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

