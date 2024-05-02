Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 633.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,584 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $5,342,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.03. 1,713,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,776. The company has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.11.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,829 shares of company stock valued at $965,274 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

