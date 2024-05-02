Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Berry Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. 1,658,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,393. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $618.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on BRY

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.