BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BioRestorative Therapies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -9,873.97% -114.84% -107.19% BioRestorative Therapies Competitors -1,032.05% -101.78% -51.65%

Volatility and Risk

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 62.1, meaning that its share price is 6,110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies’ rivals have a beta of 3.89, meaning that their average share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $150,000.00 -$14.41 million -0.40 BioRestorative Therapies Competitors $2.59 billion $64.89 million 13.36

BioRestorative Therapies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies. BioRestorative Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A BioRestorative Therapies Competitors 36 286 441 110 2.72

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.58%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioRestorative Therapies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies rivals beat BioRestorative Therapies on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

