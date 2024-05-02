BITICA COIN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.69 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001397 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,471.08 or 1.00255059 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003830 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,090,792,795 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03995761 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.